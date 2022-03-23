Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he has donated his entire two-month salary to NSS personnel posted to his constituency

He said he made the donation because of the government's delay to pay the monthly allowance of all national service personnel

The government has apologised for the delay to pay for the allowance, stressing that it was committed to the welfare of the service personnel

Legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he has donated this entire two-month salary as an MP to pay the allowances of the National Service personnel in his constituency.

In a post on Facebook, the North Tongu MP for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he donated his January and February 2022 salary to the district office of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in his constituency on March 22, 2022.

He said the donation is to cushion some 87 national service personnel in his constituency.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, the NSS apologised for the delay in the payment of allowance to personnel nationwide.

According to Armstrong Essah, who heads the public affairs directorate of the NSS, the delay in the disbursement of funds was not deliberate and assured it is working around the clock to pay all outstanding arrears.

Before this explanation, many National Service personnel across the country stormed social media to complain about the delay in the disbursement of their monthly allowance.

But Mr. Armstrong Esaah, told Joy News on that the secretariat is committed to the welfare of all personnel.

Meanwhile, in his post on Facebook on Tuesday, Mr Ablakwa also appealed to the government to expedite the payment of all accumulated arrears owed the national service personnel.

"In all sincerity, the paltry allowances of national service personnel shouldn’t be left out anytime monthly wages of public sector workers are processed for payment," he stressed.

A Member of Parliament in Ghana earns a little close to GH¢13,000, so Mr Ablakwa's two months salary will be approximately GH¢26,000.

