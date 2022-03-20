The National Service Personnel Association, NASPA, says allowances for January will be paid on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

A statement issued by the NASPA indicated that allowances for February and March will be disbursed later

The Association urged its members to ''remain calm while the National Leadership implores Management of the scheme to facilitate payments

The National Service Personnel Association, NASPA, has revealed that allowances for January will be paid on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

In a statement issued and signed by the National President of the NASPA, Emmanuel Brimpong Akosa, the Association said discussions were ongoing for the remainder of the allowances to be paid later.

The statement follows complaints from scores of National Service personnel about the delay in the disbursement of their monthly allowances, Joy News reported.

Acknowledge the concerns

''We acknowledge the concerns of NSPs and the difficult times personnel in the country are going through. It must be noted, NASPA is and remains the only body that has the mandate to make representation on behalf of National Service Personnel in the Country.

''Upon a series of deliberations with Management of the National Service Scheme, (NSS), we can authoritatively confirm payment of allowance for January will be made on Tuesday, March 22,'' portions of the statement read, according to Joy News.

The Association also urged its members to ''remain calm while the National Leadership implores Management of the scheme to facilitate payment of allowances for February and March in the shortest possible time.

