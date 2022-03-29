The story of a UK-based Ghanaian man by the name of Freeman Brobbey Owusu who persevered to achieve his childhood dream has surfaced online

Freeman applied to 30 universities to pursue his PhD to become the lecturer he had always wanted to be but received no scholarship funding from all of them

He got the chance to start teaching on part-time bases and is currently a senior lecturer at the Nottingham Trent University

The story of a Ghanaian young man's resilience that helped him achieve his childhood dream has surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of broadcast journalist, Charles Ayitey shared that Freeman Brobbey Owusu had a dream to teach in the future as a child, and years later, he has successfully become a lecturer at the Nottingham Trent University.

Freeman in the midst of people and posing for the camera Photo credit: Freeman Brobbey Owusu/LinkedIn

According to the post, Freeman worked hard and graduated with a first-class for his undergraduate degree and proceeded to do his master's after.

The next step was acquiring his Ph.D. and that was when the challenges began. He applied to 30 universities but got no funding from all of them.

Still committed to succeeding, he reached out to friends to help connect him to supervisors and finally got his 'yes'.

Freeman soon moved to the UK to continue his studies but unfortunately lost his funding and had to take up a part-time job.

Through that, he successfully landed two full-time jobs before his Ph.D ended. Freeman's resilience propelled him to finally get a part-time teaching job.

He is currently a senior lecturer at the Nottingham Trent University.

