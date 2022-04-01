The University of Ghana has said despite the easing of mask-wearing protocols, students and staff should wear masks on its campuses

The university said this is important to hold the spread of the virus because it was still present

The university also urged the university community to adhere to other Covid hygiene protocols and get vaccinated

University of Ghana has said directed staff and students on all its campuses to keep their masks on and continue observing the Covid-19 protocols because the virus is still present.

In a notice on Covid-19 preventive measures to the university community, the institution's management said the directive is vital to prevent the spread of the virus on the university's campuses.

Ghana has eased Covid restrictions including wearing of nose masks, which is no more mandatory. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

The notice by the University of Ghana comes on the back of President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent update on the measures to hold the spread of coronavirus.

The March 27, 2022 update announced revisions to Covid-19 restrictions.

The president said it was no more mandatory to wear nose masks to public and private gatherings but called for the continued maintenance of enhanced hand hygiene practices.

He also urged the public to avoid overcrowded gatherings.

The President further noted that in-person activities may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience or participants are fully vaccinated.

In the notice to its staff and students, the University of Ghana said it would be difficult to ensure social distance in classrooms, halls of residence, offices and other enclosed spaces.

It said checking the vaccination status of members of the university community and visitors to the university's campuses would also be a daunting task.

Hence to check the spread of the virus, the university has urged its staff and students to continue observing Covid-19 protocols, including the following:

Wearing nose masks on campus, especially in enclosed spaces such as lecture halls, residence halls, and offices.

Washing of hands with soap and water

Frequent use of hand sanitisers

"Management also urges members of the University community who are not fully vaccinated to take steps to get vaccinated at the University Hospital or any other healthcare facility offering vaccinations."

Ghana reopens borders after two-year Covid closure

Ghana reopened its land and sea borders on Monday after a two-year closure as it lifted some coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to bolster a flagging economy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also announced in a televised address on Sunday night that the wearing of masks in the West African country is no longer mandatory as active Covid-19 cases drop below 100.

Afuko-Addo said outdoor functions can resume at full capacity as long as all persons are fully vaccinated.

Source: YEN.com.gh