Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has related the hard lessons he learnt from trying to prove to impress people

He said he spent all the money he had in his bank account on fuel for his Range Rover to prove to people that he was rich

The Range Rover was a special gift given to him by his friend and Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor

Funny Face learnt the hard way after he realised that he was left with just 0 cedi in his bank account

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Embattled Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, has shared some hard lessons he learnt from trying to impress people.

In an interview with Delay and monitored by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face opened up on his Range Rover gift he received from his friend, Emmanuel Adebayor, the Togolese footballer.

He admitted that it was an expensive gift he received that really made him learn lessons the hard way.

A collage of Funny Face and Adebayor. Photo credit: @therealfunnyface @e_adebayor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In fact, I slept in the car the first day it came. A young boy with a Range Rover, he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Funny Face, there were many who said he was not going to keep up with maintenance of the car, as well as buying fuel.

However, in a quest to dare the naysayers and to prove them wrong, he ended up emptying his bank account all in fueling his car.

I would go to the fuel station and say ‘who says I can’t buy fuel? Give me 500 cedis’. Before I realised, my account had reduced to zero,” Funny Face confessed to Delay.

He stressed that living in a way to impress people is wrong because he became poor for mounting pressure on his own self.

Living to impress people is very wrong. Making people believe you have when you don’t have is wrong and this is killing a lot of young ones. Wanted to prove Ghanaians wrong by emptying his bank account for fuel and I mounted pressure on himself,” he said regrettably.

Please forward to the 8th minute to watch Funny Face speak about his lessons:

Funny Face insults Adebayor

Meanwhile, Funny Face made headlines for the bad reasons in October 2021 after he unleashed venom on his friend and star footballer.

According to Funny Face, even though Adebayor had given him chances upon chances and stuck with him through his hard times, the Togolese footballer changed toward him in 2020.

For this reason, Funny Face insulted the former Real Madrid player for unfollowing him on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh