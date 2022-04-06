In 2015, Victor Agbafe was thrust into the limelight after he got accepted into all eight Ivy League schools

The straight-A student and basketball player at Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington went on to pursue his undergraduate studies at Harvard University

Agbafe is now two years into medical school at the University of Michigan and has enrolled in law school at Yale University

Photos of Victor Agbafe. Source: @VictorAgbafe

Source: UGC

''Last year during my M1 year in med school, I applied to law school. I was lucky to have some options and chose Yale,'' he said, according to WBTV.

Despite taking on such a giant dream, Agbafe wholeheartedly believes that time will fly by and before he knows it, he will have accomplished his goals of becoming both a doctor and a lawyer.

