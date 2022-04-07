A Ghanaian lady believed to be a nurse has sent a word of caution to people taking enhancement drugs

According to her, young men were opening themselves up for stroke attacks with the concoctions they were taking

In the same vein, she hit at women for putting things in their private parts citing that they were at risk of getting cervical cancer

A pretty Ghanaian lady claiming to be a nurse has advised young men and women to desist from taking concoctions in the name of bedroom enhancement drugs.

While speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the nurse indicated that many young men were being rushed to the hospital lately for suffering stroke attacks.

She said medical investigations into such cases reveal that they are in the habit of taking bedroom-enhancing concoctions or pills just to please their women.

According to the young lady, it was close to impossible for a man to please a woman and advised that the practice of proving one's self in the bedroom with enhancers to put to a stop.

She said at worse, such men end up with A hemorrhagic stroke where when blood from an artery suddenly begins bleeding into the brain causing temporal and permanent brain damage.

The pretty nurse advised young men to be rather content with their natural 'bedroom game' and not try to impress their women at all costs.

After bashing men, the nurse turned her attention to her fellow women and advised them against inserting things into their private parts.

She said ladies who were into such practices were at risk of cervical cancer which was one of the worst nightmares of any lady.

