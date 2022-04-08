Ghana abstained from voting on a UN resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday

Other Africa countries that voted to abstain from the resolution include Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa

Ghana's vote is consistent with its diplomatic stance but not consistent with recent remarks by Nana Akufo-Addo when he visited UK's Boris Johnson

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana and 57 countries on Thursday abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution moved to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

The resolution was moved following reports that Russian forces killed civilians while retreating from towns near Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

The resolution on Thursday, April 7, 2022, received a total of 93 votes in support and 24 against.

Ghana's long-held diplomatic stance has been non-alignment. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Per the results, Russia has thus been suspended from the Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

South Africa, Cameroon, and Nigeria are the other African countries that stayed away from voting on the resolution.

The vote of abstention by Ghana is not consistent with recent remarks by President Nana Akufo-Addo when he held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

It is, however, consistent with Ghana’s long-held diplomatic stance of non-alignment.

According to a report by People’s Gazzette, Nigeria’s abstention deviates from its previous position where it joined 140 other nations at the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to reports, thanked the UN members who voted in favour of suspending Russia from the Geneva-based 47-member council, which is the UN’s leading human rights organisation.

Russia, which had been a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is now the first permanent member of the UN Security Council to have its membership revoked from any organ of the world body.

The suspension would bar Moscow’s delegation from speaking and voting, but its diplomats could still attend debates.

The General Assembly, which elects members of the Human Rights Council, has suspended only one other country: Libya, in March 2011.

Russia-Ukraine War: Akufo-Addo, Boris Johnson Condemn Hostile Invasion

President Nana Akufo-Addo and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, have joined the rest of the world to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders said the attempted subjugation of the Ukrainian people was condemnable.

The two leaders said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, during bilateral talks at Downing Street, that it is crucial for the world to continue to support the Ukrainian people.

Source: YEN.com.gh