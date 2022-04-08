A church in Kasoa has exhumed bones, including a skull and the head of a cat, believed to have been buried by the previous occupiers of the premises

Pastor Billy Sunday of the Christ Charismatic Convention said he was led by the Holy Spirit to dig under his altar and discover the bones

Pastor Sunday is convinced that the buried bones show the growing infiltration of occultists into the church

A revelation about how suspected human bones, including a skull, and a dead cat's head were exhumed at the altar of a church is gripping many on social media.

According to a report by 3 News, the dead bones were unearthed at the altar of the Christ Charismatic Convention, located at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The head pastor of the church, Billy Sunday, told Connect FM that he rented the church premises from a landlord after another church had used it.

Ever since I rented the place, all my church members vanished at once and I could not understand what the situation was, so I started praying about it," he told the radio station.

Pastor Dr. Billy Sunday had a vision that led him to dig the church altar.

"The old pastor had already constructed a concrete pulpit so we decided to dismantle it. As we were digging, we saw the skull of a child and a cat's head. We prayed and exhumed the skull."

The pastor indicated that what they saw shocked the entire leadership of the church.

The pastor blamed the dwindling membership of his church to the bones buried under his altar.

He revealed that he is working with the police to apprehend the former occupiers of the premises since they are they are the main suspects.

Billy Sunday bemoaned the rising cases of occultists parading as men of God.

