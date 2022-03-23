A young man has been remanded by police for stealing over GH¢1 million from his company and losing all on sports betting

Police said Nana Nhyira Agyapong confessed to placing the stolen money on sports bets at different times

Mr Agyapong is alleged to have stolen GH¢1,285,034 from his company from September last year to March this year, and lost all on sports betting

A man employee of an Accra-based electronics company has landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong, said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

Police said the suspect confessed to spending all the money on sports betting. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Police said earlier this month, the electronic company’s Chief Executive Officer gave Mr Agyapong GH¢800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier.

Although Mr Agyapong had provided a deposit slip as proof of payment, he did not do so.

Unknown to the CEO, he forwarded the forged deposit slip to the company’s suppliers.

But on March 14, 2022, the CEO received feedback from his suppliers that money had not been deposited into the account.

The CEO then confronted Mr Agyapong, who confessed that he did not deposit any money and that the deposit slip was a forgery.

The confession triggered an internal audit that revealed that Mr Gyapong had previously stolen GH¢279,728, bringing the total to GH¢1, 079,728.

Police Inspector, Maxwell Ayim, who is prosecuting the case, Mr Agyapong has admitted in his caution statement that he used the money to stake bets on 1XBet and on other sports betting platforms and lost.

The police also told the court that from September last year to March this year, Mr Agyapong wasted a total of GH¢1,285,034 on sports betting.

Interestingly, Mr Agyapong has pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and forgery in court.

President judge, Ellen Offei-Ayeh, has asked him to return to court on April 4, 2022.

