A Ghanaian IT expert, Kwaku Gardiner, has recounted crimes he committed that resulted in his arrest and subsequent incarceration.

The alumnus of Achimota School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, where he studied Systems Administration, sold his father's house and furniture to raise funds to sustain his addiction.

Gardiner, who is serving a two-year prison term, also went into internet fraud to make illegal money to fund his urge for drugs.

Making money from internet fraud

In an interview on Crime Check TV GH, Gardiner revealed that he made over GH¢15 billion old cedis from internet fraud.

He invested some of the money in his wife's business and part in sustaining his quest for drugs.

However, luck eluded him as he was busted in a swoop by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

In 2021, Gardiner was arraigned before court and sentenced to two years imprisonment.

