President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Bernard Okoe Boye as Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority

The appointment, according to a letter from the Office of the President, takes effect from next month

He will be in an acting position until the governing board of the NHIA and Public Services Commission gives approval

Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed former Deputy Health Minister Bernard Okoe Boye to take up the position of Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The former MP for Ledzokuku’s appointment will be in an acting position from Monday, May 3, 2022, until he is approved.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Office of the President said Dr Okoe Boye’s appointment is consistent with Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was former MP for Ledzokuku. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to the letter, Dr Okoe Boye’s appointment is “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

The letter from the Office of the Presidency was signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom.

Source: Instagram

The NHIA was established under the National Health Insurance Act 2003, Act 650.

It was established to consolidate the NHIS, remove administrative bottlenecks, introduce transparency, reduce opportunities for corruption and gaming of the system, and make for more effective governance of the schemes.

