The young apprentice who has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend over money has been remanded by a district court

Police gave a chilling account of the incident in court and explained the state of the body when it was discovered

Police said they are still digging to find more information about the murder because some the confessions don't add up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in police custody by the Kuntenase District Court for allegedly murdering a Level 200 student of the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Emmanuel Boateng allegedly killed 22-year-old Kwaku Adu Gyamfi on Friday, April 22, 2022, to avoid paying a debt of GH¢300 he owed him.

In court on Monday, April 25, 2022, police gave a chilling account of the incident that led to the discovery of the body in a bush at Sewua, a town in the Ashanti Region.

A man in handcuffs. Source: Facebook/@citi973

Source: Facebook

Police told the court that Emmanuel, who is learning to become a tailor, convinced the deceased student to follow him into a piece of land in a secluded part of town.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to a report by Joy News, Emmanuel, who is currently being held as the primary suspect in the murder case, told the deceased student that the piece of land belonged to his mother.

He told the murdered KNUST student that he wanted to take pictures of the piece of land, according to police.

However, police said that when they got to the land, Emmanuel clubbed the Kwaku with a huge stick he had hidden in the nearby bushes.

Police said they found Kwaku’s body with a swollen neck and a bloody nose.

Emmanuel also allegedly stole Kwaku's iPhone 11 pro max after the murder.

Police have meanwhile said the story does not add up because it is strange for a young man to kill his friend over a debt of GH¢300.

Police said Emmanuel gave the details of the incident during confessions.

Details of Fat Allowances And Salaries Enjoyed By Managers Of Some Ghanaian State-Owned Enterprises Angers Ghanaians

In other news, after a recent report by State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) that many State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) had accumulated massive debts in their operations, the fat salaries and allowances received by managers have become a hot topic.

It is an open secret that while most of the Ghanaian SOEs have been unable to make a profit or even break even in their operation, their CEOs and other top management receive enormous monthly salaries, sometimes surpassing what the president earns.

During his show on Saturday, the host of Newsfile, a popular current affairs programme on Joy FM, read out details of the benefits the top managers of an unnamed SOE are entitled to every month.

Source: YEN.com.gh