The father of the murdered KNUST student has spoken for the first time about the sad incident

Yaw Adu Gyamfi has told the media that his son and the suspected murderer, Emmanuel Boateng, were intimate friends

The suspect has been remanded in police custody and will reappear in court at a later date in May

The family of a second-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kwaku Adu Gyamfi, who was murdered by his friend, have spoken for the first time.

They have revealed that the suspected murderer, Emmanuel Boateng, was an intimate friend of their son and was a frequent visitor to their home.

The father of the murdered boy, Yaw Adu Gyamfi, told Luv News that on many occasions, Emmanuel and his son ate at the same table.

He said Emmanuel's mother has even become a family friend.

Mr Adu Gyamfi disclosed that since the suspect's mother was admitted to a hospital, they constantly took care of his feeding.

"He is always in our house. Of course, he isn't my son, but they lived like brothers", the sad father recounted.

He disclosed further that Emmanuel Boateng even assisted with search efforts for Kwaku when he was declared missing.

He said the family and the whole town could never have suspected Emmanuel as the killer because he was with them throughout his efforts to locate the deceased boy.

Mr Adu Gyamfi said if not for the police, Emmanuel would have deceived everybody.

Emmanuel Boateng has been remanded in police custody by the Kuntenase District Court.

According to a Joy News report, he is scheduled to reappear in court on May 9, 2022.

KNUST Student Killed By Friend Over GH¢300 Debt: Killer Allegedly Confesses

Chilling revelations by police about the murder of Kwaku Adu Gyamfi by his friend over a GH¢300 debt gripped social media on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The 22-year-old Biological Science student was killed by Emmanuel Boateng on Friday, April 22, in a town called Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

According to the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, police confirmed that preliminary investigations reveal Emmanuel lured Kwaku into a bush and allegedly clubbed him to death to avoid paying the debt.

