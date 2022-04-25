Snapshot Of Fat Allowances And Salaries Enjoyed By Managers Of Some Ghanaian State-Owned Enterprises
- Managers of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) receive huge salaries and allowances although their institutions post losses
- Details shared by Samson Lardy Anyenini about these huge allowances have intensified calls for action at SOE
- The 28 allowances that some CEOs and top managers of an unnamed SOE receive include a daily inconvenience allowance and a huge clothing allowance
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Following a recent report that many State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) had accumulated massive debts in their operations, the fat salaries and allowances received by managers have become a hot topic.
It is an open secret that while most of the Ghanaian SOEs have been unable to make a profit or even break even in their operation, their CEOs and other top management receive enormous monthly salaries, sometimes surpassing what the president earns.
During his show on Saturday, the host of Newsfile, a popular current affairs programme on Joy FM, read out details of the benefits the top managers of an unnamed SOE are entitled to every month.
Samson Lardy Anyenini held back from mentioning the name of the particular SOE, but the snapshot of the details he provided has intensified calls for crucial changes.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Some experts have said one best way to deal with enormous losses at SOEs is to tie salaries and allowances of the top managers and CEOs to company's performance.
Below are some of the many allowances and benefits received by one SOE, according to Mr Anyenini.
1. Holiday benefits
Internal and external holidays for not more than six persons; not more than three rooms; and for not more than five nights per year in Ghana or elsewhere. This excludes the benefits of the annual leave
2. Retirement package; this is calculated at 12% of the gross salary to be set aside by the employer
3. Parting gift; includes one top-of-the-range multimedia laptop with accessories
4. If the CEO or top manager has been in office for over two years, they get an additional gift valued at 50% of one month's gross salary. If they have been at post for two to four years, they get an additional gift valued at one month's gross salary. If you have been at post for over four years, they get an additional gift valued at two months' gross salary
5. The official saloon vehicle given to them will remain theirs, or they can procure it at a 50% discount
End of service benefits for managers of state-owned enterprise
6. Four months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year
7. Benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000
8. Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000
9. Travel per diem of $1500
10. Salary increases to be at 20%
11. Medical care for spouse and children up to 21 years onwards
12. Mandatory complete medical examination yearly abroad
13. Free medical care after retirement for spouse and children up to 21 years
14. Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly
15. Out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided
16. An Inconvenience Allowance of ¢500 per day
17. Funeral grants and donations given by both the company and employees
18. Special allowance, including household allowance
19. Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance - ¢1500 a month
20. Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month
21. Allowance for satellite TV connection - ¢500 a month
22. Security guards 2 personnel at night and 1 during the day
23. An official vehicle (that can be purchased at 50% of the original cost if the manager/CEO prefers)
24. Vehicle loan
25. An executive saloon car
26. A Driver
27. Vehicle Maintenance Allowance - ¢1000 per month
28. Clothing allowance - GH¢10,000 per year etc.
On Facebook, one Godsway Michael Klutsey commented "Ghana is bleeding just see clothing allowance alone and the government wants us to believe that we need e-levy. If this is not lost of sense then I don't know it is again."
Another person, John Terry, also shared three wailing emojis to capture his sentiments about the details shared by Samson Anyenini.
President Akufo-Addo commissions $35m Factory at Ningo-Prampram
In other news, President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd, a company operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.
The president was joined by Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and other officials during the commissioning at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 22.
In a Facebook post, the disclosed that Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd is the 107th factory completed and operating under the 1D1F initiative, out of 278 enterprises being established and rehabilitated across the country.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh