Managers of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) receive huge salaries and allowances although their institutions post losses

Details shared by Samson Lardy Anyenini about these huge allowances have intensified calls for action at SOE

The 28 allowances that some CEOs and top managers of an unnamed SOE receive include a daily inconvenience allowance and a huge clothing allowance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Following a recent report that many State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) had accumulated massive debts in their operations, the fat salaries and allowances received by managers have become a hot topic.

It is an open secret that while most of the Ghanaian SOEs have been unable to make a profit or even break even in their operation, their CEOs and other top management receive enormous monthly salaries, sometimes surpassing what the president earns.

During his show on Saturday, the host of Newsfile, a popular current affairs programme on Joy FM, read out details of the benefits the top managers of an unnamed SOE are entitled to every month.

Host of Newsfile on Joy News, Samson Lardy Anyenini. Source: Facebook/@samson.lardy.1

Source: Facebook

Samson Lardy Anyenini held back from mentioning the name of the particular SOE, but the snapshot of the details he provided has intensified calls for crucial changes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Some experts have said one best way to deal with enormous losses at SOEs is to tie salaries and allowances of the top managers and CEOs to company's performance.

Below are some of the many allowances and benefits received by one SOE, according to Mr Anyenini.

1. Holiday benefits

Internal and external holidays for not more than six persons; not more than three rooms; and for not more than five nights per year in Ghana or elsewhere. This excludes the benefits of the annual leave

2. Retirement package; this is calculated at 12% of the gross salary to be set aside by the employer

3. Parting gift; includes one top-of-the-range multimedia laptop with accessories

4. If the CEO or top manager has been in office for over two years, they get an additional gift valued at 50% of one month's gross salary. If they have been at post for two to four years, they get an additional gift valued at one month's gross salary. If you have been at post for over four years, they get an additional gift valued at two months' gross salary

5. The official saloon vehicle given to them will remain theirs, or they can procure it at a 50% discount

End of service benefits for managers of state-owned enterprise

6. Four months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year

7. Benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000

8. Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000

9. Travel per diem of $1500

10. Salary increases to be at 20%

11. Medical care for spouse and children up to 21 years onwards

12. Mandatory complete medical examination yearly abroad

13. Free medical care after retirement for spouse and children up to 21 years

14. Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly

15. Out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided

16. An Inconvenience Allowance of ¢500 per day

17. Funeral grants and donations given by both the company and employees

18. Special allowance, including household allowance

19. Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance - ¢1500 a month

20. Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month

21. Allowance for satellite TV connection - ¢500 a month

22. Security guards 2 personnel at night and 1 during the day

23. An official vehicle (that can be purchased at 50% of the original cost if the manager/CEO prefers)

24. Vehicle loan

25. An executive saloon car

26. A Driver

27. Vehicle Maintenance Allowance - ¢1000 per month

28. Clothing allowance - GH¢10,000 per year etc.

On Facebook, one Godsway Michael Klutsey commented "Ghana is bleeding just see clothing allowance alone and the government wants us to believe that we need e-levy. If this is not lost of sense then I don't know it is again."

Another person, John Terry, also shared three wailing emojis to capture his sentiments about the details shared by Samson Anyenini.

President Akufo-Addo commissions $35m Factory at Ningo-Prampram

In other news, President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd, a company operating under the government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

The president was joined by Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, and other officials during the commissioning at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, April 22.

In a Facebook post, the disclosed that Atlantic LifeSciences Ltd is the 107th factory completed and operating under the 1D1F initiative, out of 278 enterprises being established and rehabilitated across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh