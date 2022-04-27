Sisters Francina and Roderica James have remodeled a 19th-century mansion into a luxury bed and breakfast for entertainment

The 19th-century mansion is located just north of Downtown Detroit in the United States of America

Beautiful photos showing the stunning transformation, including the exterior and spectacular interior, have emerged online

Sisters Francina and Roderica James have remodelled a 19th-century mansion into a luxury bed and breakfast in Brush Park, just north of Downtown Detroit.

The entrepreneurs and founders of The Cochrane House Luxury Inn Detroit persevered as the journey to their dream inn took hard work.

The mansion was built in 1870, so the building is 152 years old, taking time to complete the reconstruction.

Roderica told ABC Detroit that the journey was so long but they were determined to achieve their goal.

Their perseverance and Roderica’s love of design gave way to a cozy space with eye-catching art pieces, a hub where guests can stay to enjoy the city.

The sister's interest in entrepreneurship was inspired by their mother, who passed away just a year after they opened their doors.

Beautiful photos of the newly transformed building have emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh shared some below:

