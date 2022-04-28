Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, have developed a device called Waterbits

Waterbits, which consists of an app and hardware, is for determining the quality and safety of water for drinking and usage

They were influenced by how the properties of water are affected when there are a high number of pollutants

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A group of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, have built a device called Waterbits to determine water quality.

The team includes Esther Aboagyewaa Abankwa and Martha Esinam Kekele Demanya from the Computer Science Department, and Gladys Obuobi from the Biomedical Engineering Department of the Ghanaian establishment.

Per a Joy FM report, Waterbits is a cheaper system that leverages artificial intelligence to know the safety of water for drinking and usage.

Photo of the waterbits device. Source: Joy News/Graphic Online

Source: UGC

The trio developed the device to offer solutions to problems in Africa, particularly Sustainable Development Goal Six, which highlights clean water and sanitation, according to Joy news.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Per the developers, Waterbits, which comprises an app and hardware, will be essential in determining water purity, especially in rural communities.

See the photo below:

Photo of the waterbits device. Source: Joy News

Source: UGC

How 26-Year-old Ghanaian Builds Electric Bikes Powered with Dead Laptop Batteries in His Garage

Still on technology, YEN.com.gh reported that a young professional cyclist Lawrence Adjei has built customised electric bikes propelled with recycled dead laptop batteries from scratch.

Apart from the fork, headset, key, and a few body parts, the Ghanaian innovator built the frame, wheels, and custom-built external battery that helps to run the bikes himself.

Even though he has no expertise in welding, Adjei assembled and merged the other components with a machine to complete his bikes. He then goes ahead to spray the electric bikes to give a bright and colourful touch to the machines.

Ghanaian Man Builds Library for Rural Community With His Own Money

In a separate story, a kind-hearted Ghanaian man identified as Ekow Simpson has reportedly built a new library for a rural community in Ghana with his own resources.

Trailblazing Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, shared images of the new structure on social media.

Wode Maya disclosed that Ekow Simpson used earnings from his (Simpson's) YouTube channel to build the library, adding that he's so proud of him.

Source: YEN.com.gh