A mortuary man has disclosed that he earns less than GH¢1,000 as a monthly salary despite the nature of his job

Richard Tindani works under poor conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he attends to dead bodies

He recounted his ordeal in a video documentary spotlighting the dehumanising environment of mortuary workers at the Ghanaian hospital

A mortuary attendant identified as Richard Tindani has decried his paltry monthly salary coupled with the poor working conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 52-year-old has been working as a mortuary attendant since 1989 but earns less than GH¢1,000 monthly.

In an interview with Godwin Asideba of GHOne TV, the senior mortuary worker admitted that life is difficult as he urged for an increment in wages.

Paltry earnings of mortuary workers

''Imagine the work we do as mortuary men - our salary is not even up to GH¢1,000. It is not easy for us; we are struggling,'' he said.

He further mentioned that mortuary workers should be earning somewhere around GH¢2,000 or GH¢3,000, particularly seniors like him.

Richard Tindani's interview is part of a video documentary by Godwin Asideba, who spotlighted the dehumanising working environment and conditions of mortuary workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

