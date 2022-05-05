The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said a petition to probe the president over the Serwaa Broni saga is receiving attention

ASEPA petitioned CHRAJ to probe Nana Akufo-Addo over allegations of abuse of office, among others

The allegations could be grounds for impeachment proceedings against the president to begin in Parliament

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has said a petition requesting it to look into alleged abuse of office by President Nana Akufo-Addo is getting the needed attention.

Serwaa Broni claims she has damaging pictures of the president. Source: UGC

Source: Facebook

The petition was filed by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) following a viral video by a Canada-based nurse, Evelyn Aidoo, aka Serwaa Broni.

In the video, Serwaa Broni alleged that National Security Operatives, acting on the president's orders, attacked her in their bid to retrieve explicit photos and videos. She said some of the pictures show the president in a compromising position.

ASEPA petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the president for abuse of office, human rights violations, and criminal misconduct contrary to the code of conduct for public officers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President," ASEPA stated in the petition.

Subsequently, in a response from CHRAJ, the human rights institution stated, "Please be informed that your complaint is receiving the necessary attention."

The full letter was published on the Facebook page of ASEPA's Executive Director, Mensah Thompson.

Serwaa Broni: Six Fallouts From Akufo-Addo's Alleged Ex-Girlfriend's Interview With Kevin Taylor

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh gave an update on everything Serwaa Broni, told Kevin Taylor during an interview. The interview with the controversial US-based broadcaster on March 29, 2022 but published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, has become a significant talking point for Ghanaians on social media.

Serwaa Broni grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians when she did a live Facebook post in the latter part of 2021 with claims that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

The lady claimed that a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), allegedly acting on the orders of the president, took adverse actions to confiscate some pictures she took on the Presidential jet during a flight with the president and other well-known personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh