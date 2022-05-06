A 38-year-old Ghanaian woman was arrested in Ireland for her involvement in a money laundering crime worth GH¢32k

Roberta Appiah, as her name goes pleaded guilty in December 2020 during the hearing in the Ireland court



PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Roberta Appiah, a Ghanaian woman who was apprehended in 2020 and pleaded guilty for her alleged involvement in a money-laundering activity of more than €4,000 has been spared by the Ireland court preceding the case.

As Indepenent.ie reported, the 38-year-old mother 'assisted' another person who went around shops and spent the proceeds of fraudulent money on electronics, clothes, and other goods.

It is reported that the Ghanaian woman was arrested after her face was identified on CCTV, and earphones and designer boots that had been bought were found in her home.

Ghanaian Woman Who Was Caught In Money Laundering Photo credit: independent.ie; Richard Darko via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Judge Bryan Smyth who presided over the case gave the Ghanaian woman a nine-month suspended sentence after he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the 38-year-old was not the main player and had been 'manipulated'.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Myinfo.com.gh adds that the bank gave a breakdown of the shopping spree as stated below:

“A subsequent spending spree involved one spend at Curry’s on goods including a laptop and earphones valued at €1,437. Some €1,531 was spent at iConnect and €1,400 at Brown Thomas.

“There were two spends of €14 at Centra and Circle K, where cigarettes were bought. Appiah, of Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences on dates in late December, 2020.

US-based Ghanaian Woman Collapses and Dies at US Airport After Holidays in Ghana

In other foreign news, a Ghanaian resident in the US, Lena Palma Ahoto, has reportedly passed after she collapsed and died at the Dulles International Airport, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The incident happened during her return from a 10-day holiday trip to Ghana with her daughter.

YEN.com.gh gathers that family insiders indicate she showed no signs of sickness at the time she left Ghana to the US through Ethiopian Airlines, where she transited at Addis Ababa before emplaning to her final destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh