FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor has expressed concern about the timing of Abena Korkor's videos

The social change campaigner is concerned because Abena Korkor's nude video dipped traction for his group's activism on social media

Barker-Vormawor is not the only person who feels there could be something sinister about the timing of Abena Korkor's controversial videos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Convener of FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has complained about the timing of the latest viral video by bipolar activist, Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

Abena Korkor’s video on Tuesday, May 10, just like her previous videos, went viral due to its heavy dose of nudity and salacious revelations about who she has had sex with or who has been bugging her for sex.

Abena Korkor is a bipolar activist. Source: Twitter/@korkor_addo

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Barker-Vormawor complained that Korkor’s latest video was released just when a campaign by his social change movement had been topping Twitter trends.

“Yesterday, #FixTheCountry started trending heavily on Twitter. Then Her Ladyship Abena Korkor dropped it like it’s hot. So Ghana youth got busy and forgot their problems. She was all they were talking about,” he posted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said even when #FixTheCountry posted something that captured the hardship in the country only a few people liked it.

“…when we tweeted: ‘Tired of the unbearable living conditions in Ghana at the moment? Hike Fuel prices, unpaid government workers, hike in food prices, hike in transport fares, E-levy, killer rents but no salary increment? 5000 likes and we hit the streets in protest.’ Only 200 people found their way to liking it,” he lamented.

He then signed off his rant with the following:

“I think at this point we can all agree Abena is the therapy Ghana Youth needs. She is doing real national service. Neho!”

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is not the only person who found the timing of Abena Korkor's latest raw video sinister. Sports Journalist, Denis Mirpuri, likened the video to the use of the Gladiator games by corrupt Roman Emperors to turn public attention away from their actions.

Barker-Vormawor’s #FixTheCountry is a non-partisan social change movement that has been pushing for “a new society founded on justice.”

Gabby Otchere-Darko Admits Ghana's Economy is in a Mess but Shifts Blame from Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, in a different story, YEN.com.gh has reported that the president’s cousin and a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has joined the loud complaints by Ghanaians about hardships in the economy.

According to him, his perspective on the economy is not different from that of President Nana Akufo-Addo and others in the government elected or appointed to solve the country's problems.

“I am not happy with the economy. I don’t think you are happy with the economy; I certainly don’t think the president is happy with the economy because he had made it so; he said so that he is not happy. His vice president had repeated that, and his finance minister had said the same. So we are not happy with the economy,” Mr Otchere-Darko is quoted in a report by Ghanaweb.

Source: YEN.com.gh