Marwako is appealing to the FDA to not shut down the entire food franchise after the East Legon branch was hit by complaints of food poisoning

Although the FDA first closed the East Legon branch initially, it moved further to close down branches in other parts of the country

The popular restaurant is urging the FDA to open the other branches and focus its investigations on the East Legon branch because a nationwide shutdown will affect business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fast foods franchise, Marwako, has appealed to the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) to open other branches closed down following complaints of food poisoning at its East Legon branch.

PRO Marwako Fast Food Ltd, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said while the popular food business accepts the decision of the FDA, the industry regulator, it is only fair for the affected branch to be shut down.

“The FDA shut down of our branches is quite unfortunate and it is really something that is going to create another problem for Mawako Fast Foods Limited. In as much as we all know that it is an isolated case…we thought that the FDA will focus on the East Legon branch,” Mr Lamptey told reporters on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey (M) is PRO of Marwako Fast Foods Ltd. Source: Facebook/@NEAawards1

Source: Twitter

The FDA first closed down the East Legon branch of the restaurant, following widespread reports of food poisoning on social media. The FDA said it has closed down the branch to enable the Authority to conduct investigations into customers’ complaints.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

But Mr Lamptey told reporters that other branches have since been shut down. He said the decision will take a heavy toll on their entire operation.

“We respect whatever decision they have taken. They are the Authority that gave us the license to work and make sure we do the right thing at the right time. But for them to have [instructed] that we close all the branches will not affect us not only psychologically. It is going to affect us financially,” he told reporters in a short interview.

According to him, before the other branches were closed down, their patrons who placed huge orders for food did not complain about food poisoning.

He also apologised to Marwako’s customers across the country for the reports about the food poisoning. He expressed confidence that investigations will absolve the company from any wrongdoing.

FDA Shuts Down Marwako East Legon Following Multiple Reports Of Food Poisoning By Customers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously in a related story that the popular Marwako restaurant came under massive fire after multiple customers came out to complain bitterly about the ordeal they went through after patronising the food joint.

In the reports, these customers gave grim accounts of food poisoning they suffered after eating from the restaurant, with some being hospitalised for days and others being on several medications.

Source: YEN.com.gh