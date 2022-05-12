A traditional chief became furious with attempts by a group of young dancers to introduce twerking moves into borborbor

Although both dance moves share similar traits, twerking makes heavy use of sensual moves

The paramount chief of Anfoegah Traditional Area stopped the twerking at a durbar of chiefs during the Easter festivities

A paramount chief in the Volta Region became angry when a group of young dancers performed twerking dance moves to portray the popular traditional dance, Borborbor.

Paramount Chief of Anfoegah, Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV (M). Source: Facebook/@Depositphotos

Source: Facebook

According to a report by The Spectator, a group of dancers tried to jazz up the borborbor dance moves with a bit of twerking at a durbar of chiefs during the Easter celebrations at Anfoega Akukome on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

However, the paramount chief of the town, Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV, was not impressed and called the twerking moves, ‘profane borborbor’.

The account of events by The Spectator revealed that the group of young dancers brought on their best twerking performance, moving to the rhythm of the drums and good tunes. Although the MC signaled them to stop because the elders were unhappy with the seductive dance of the ladies in the choreograph, the dancers defied the orders and continued the performance. This prompted the paramount chief himself to step in and ask the dancers to leave.

“There is something called protocol but I will break it,” Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV said when he grabbed the microphone from the MC. “We don’t accept this type of dance here. Don’t come and perform this kind of dance in our midst ever again,” he fumed in the local dialect while the gathering responded with thunderous applause.

