Following the massive scandal that happened at Marwako restaurant, which caused a huge uproar on social media the FDA has since shut down the restaurant

Markwako has come out to issue an apology to the general public regarding the food poisoning incident in an interview

The PRO of the restaurant has said that the closure of the restaurant was an unfortunate occurrence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Marwako Restaurant, a popular fast food joint in the last 24 hours, has been under fire after numerous people took to Twitter to report the ordeal they faced after patronizing their food and suffering food poisoning.

The uproar caught the attention of relevant authorities, prompting an investigation which led to the restaurant's closure.

Photo: Marwako PRO apologizes, marwako restaurant Source: Marwako, pulsegh

Source: UGC

In an interview with Pulse, the PRO of the restaurant addressed the issue and apologized to customers who suffered from the unfortunate incident. He went on to indicate that the issue only occurred at the East Legon branch, so it would be unfortunate if the rest of the branches are closed down.

He further pleaded with the FDA to focus on just the East Legon branch as that was where the incident occurred and that it was an isolated incident. Finally, he reiterated the apology once again to the customers and the victims of the unfortunate poisoning incident.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions To Marwako's Apology

Zion Nana Obrepong was not too impressed as she said:

They always take us for granted Lord have mercy

James Quarcoo also said:

Give free food as soon as possible to gain our trust again. Be fast about it ooo

Jerry Boafo was not happy with the apology at all and said:

Sue Mawarko foods. It's about time we learn to take pains in providing best quality in goods and services. Our people only think about quantity and not quality. Some body can sell bad car parts to people and later fight the customer in case he returns it.

Best Restaurants To Visit In Ghana

In a post previously published by YEN.com.gh, some of the best restaurants you can visit for quality food and the best experience were listed.

One of the reasons for visiting a new place is the experience that comes with that visit. So, in case you visit Ghana, you will want to see and experience what Ghana has to offer. You will especially be interested in wanting to know the best places to eat in Accra, Ghana so you can experience new food.

Source: YEN.com.gh