Twitter was in chaos after numerous people came out to report their horrible experiences after eating from Marwako

The complaint was started by a popular tweep and multiple people subsequently came out to narrate their horrible experiences

The FDA has since come to announce the closure of the food joint in a post on its official Twitter handle.

Popular East Legon food joint Marwako has come under massive fire after multiple customers of theirs came out to complain bitterly about the ordeal they went through after patronising the food joint.

In the reports, these customers gave grim accounts of food poisoning they suffered after eating from the restaurant with some being hospitalized for days and others being on several medications.

A popular tweep Edward Elohim first reported his ordeal in a tweet which led to loads of people coming forward to also share horrible experiences, in the tweet Edward said that he had been hospitalized after he ate from the restaurant and that multiple people at the hospital had faced the same ordeal. He said:

Nyaho clinic apparently has over 70 patients who all got sick from Marwako. this is crazy.

Victims Of Marwako Food Poisoning Scandal Voice Out Ordeal

Other victims of the food poisoning scandal also shared their ordeal after Edward's tweet.

norvi_nyo An aggrieved mother shared the awful experience she and her family went through as she said:

Hmm, I thought we were alone. Saturday, @Marwakofastfood East Legon gave me and my family the worst food poisoning ever! A pain I cannot explain.Myself,my husband, my 5year old & 20months old boys. I feel like I could lose my boys.I won’t even say we are recovering because….

La_rry_King Shared pictures of drugs he had to take after visiting the hospital and said:

Yo! FR? Thought we were the only ones, We Ate their food on Saturday, May 7, We are still on medication for food poisoning. My sister and I. I think it was from their coleslaw. ‍♂️ @Marwakofastfood

fernandez_kpodo Another disheartened customer also said:

I have been absent from work for fhe whole week because i decided to eat at Marwako,hmm When i recover i am definitely taking them on.

Ebeneze43073292 Was also not happy as he shared his experience:

I got served at mawako East legon (A&C) on Saturday evening, I found my self at the hospital at 3pm. All because of mawako fried rice n water Mellon juice. The pains alone I pray no one goes through this. Still on medication. I will surely come out of this.

FDA Shuts Down Marwako Following Food Poison Scandal

After the food poisoning scandal at marwako caused a massive storm online the FDA has since moved swiftly and released a statement on Twitter saying that it has closed down the restaurant and further stated that they are working with other bodies to do further investigations into the issue.

