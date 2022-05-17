Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has criticised Ghana's judicial system for the slow pace of the trial of Major Mahama's murder case

The senior lecturer at the University of Ghana has called for the judicial system to be fixed immediately

In the opinion of the popular political scientist, if such a high profile case could delay in court then ordinary citizens of Ghana are just like fowls

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has condemned Ghana’s justice system as poor for its handling of the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Prof Gyampo said it is unfortunate that the trial of the lynching of the senior military officer has been pending in court for over five years.

“If the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama (that we all watched on video) that attracted national attention is still pending before the courts, then ordinary people are like fowls on the streets of Ghana. Fix the justice system,” the outspoken political science lecturer lamented on Facebook.

Major Mahama died brutally on May 29, 2017, when residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region lynched him. The angry residents allegedly mistook him for an armed thief.

The mob beat him to death with stones, building blocks, and sticks, and later set him on fire. The whole incident was captured on video that went viral. At least 50 residents suspected to have taken part in the mob attack were arrested. They have been on trial since then.

The death of Captain Mahama (who was later promoted to a Major posthumously) triggered a campaign against instance mob justice.

On May 29, 2019, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, unveiled his statue at Airport Hills Roundabout in Accra to mark the two years of his passing. The statue also serves as a national campaign against mob action.

Major Mahama left behind a wife and two children.

