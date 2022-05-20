The Forestry Commission has dismissed safety concerns raised by residents of Wonda World Estate about two tigers living among them

Authorities from the Wildlife Division of the Commission said the tigers are being kept well and pose no threat to the public

The wildlife boss, Luri Kanton, has however said the wild animals belonging to the owner of the estate would be relocated at a later date

A top official of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has said the pet two tigers belonging to business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, pose no threats to the public.

After a tour of the Wonda World Estate where the animals are kept, the Director of Operations at the Wildlife Division, Luri Kanton, said his team's verdict is that residents must not be afraid.

The Wildlife boss told journalists that the beasts would remain at the plush gated community temporarily until a new structure has been constructed for them by his outfit.

“We want to assure the general public that the tigers are well secured in this cage and our investigation also reveals that so far, their welfare too is being catered for,” Mr Kanton was quoted in the Joy News report.

Although residents at the estate had complained about the possibility of the tigers running wild and attacking them, Mr Kanton assured them that after the assessment by his team, they are convinced no such thing will happen.

“We want to assure the general public that we are satisfied with the conditions under which they are living here. The next step will see the animals out of this place, but until then, we are still making investigations,” he said.

Pet tigers are to boost Ghana’s tourism

The young business mogul also known as Cheddar has explained that he bought the wild animals to boost Ghana’s tourism.

Freedom Jacob Caesar, the business mogul whose two pet tigers have triggered safety concerns among residents of Wonda World Estates, has explained that he bought the wild animals to boost Ghana’s tourism.

“I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa that have these animals.

“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought experts from outside to create safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public,” he told journalists in Accra on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Freedom Jacob Caesar’s tigers to be relocated after safety complaints

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that police in Accra have said two pet tigers would be removed from the Wonda World Estates after residents raised safety concerns.

The tigers were being kept in the residential neighbourhood also owned by the young businessman sometimes called Cheddar.

However, following numerous complaints from residents captured in a Daily Guide report that the handling of the wild animals makes them feel insecure, police have said they have liaised with the Forestry Commission to relocate the seven-month-old tigers.

