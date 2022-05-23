The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has said it will investigate allegations Sir John listed a large swathe of the Achimota Forest lands in his will

The Ministry has therefore requested for all the documents covering the lands as listed in the leaked will

Before the will was leaked, the government had been fighting off claims that it has a plan to sell off the forest lands for commercial development

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Government agency, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has requested all the documents covering late Sir John’s Achimota Forest lands as mentioned in what is believed to be his last will and testament.

The late former CEO of the Forestry Commission, known in private life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, allegedly willed vast acres of the Achimota Forest lands that became topical last week to various family relatives.

The leaked will of the former governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) secretary has popped up at a time when the government has denied that there is a plan to sell off portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve for commercial development.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor (L). Source: Facebook/@GNA1957

Source: UGC

However, in a press release, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has said it takes the claims of the Achimota forest lands ownership by Sir John very seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations, and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.

“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest,” portions of the release said.

Details of the Achimota Forest lands listed among Sir John’s willed properties

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the leaked documents said to be the last will and testament of late Forestry Commission boss show he owned a parcel of the disputed Achimota Forest lands.

The leaked documents sighted by YEN.com.gh shows that the former governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, who died in 2020, willed various properties, including large swathes of the lands to various beneficiaries.

On the fourth page of the said will, the following lands at the Achimota Forest have been allocated as follows:

“I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever:

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie - One (1) acre

Eva Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre

Ivy Akua Afriyie - One (1) acre

Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) - One (1) acre

Michael Owusu - 1.541 acres."

The subsequent paragraph reads:

“I give my land also situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephew Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu, and Kwabena Amoateng forever,” portions of the will states.

After this, the next paragraph reads:

“I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”

Yet another paragraph of the will belonging to the former CEO of the Forestry Commission reads:

“I give my portion of land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever."

Source: YEN.com.gh