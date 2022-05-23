A close look at Sir John's last will and testament which was leaked on social media last night shows the late politician owned enormous wealth

It least 12 lands in different sizes located in the most expensive parts of the capital and other parts of the country

It also contains at least 12 fully completed houses also located in different parts of Accra and other regions

Eye-popping details of the leaked last will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, contains a huge collection of houses, businesses, lands and bank accounts.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the leaked document published by many media outlets, including Accra-based The Fourth Estate, which shows the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission owned 12 houses, 12 parcels of lands of different sizes, 12 different types of private vehicles, among others.

His vast Achimota Forest lands have dominated discussions because the will was leaked at a time when Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has been accused on social media of using an Executive Instrument to sell off large parts of the forest lands for commercial development.

Here is the full list of Sir John’s properties as contained in his will:

Houses

1. House located at Ogbojo, Legon (behind house) with land title certificate number GA.54480

2. House located at Oyarifa No.2 with land title certificate number 55239 dated May 11, 2018

3. Oyarifa No.1 with land title certificate number GA 53475 and dated September 27, 2017

4. White House located at Ajiringanor in Accra

5. Six-bedroom house with an outhouse at Patangbe Avenue, Ogbojo, Accra

6. Four-bedroom house and an outhouse and security post at Ogbojo in Accra

7. Two three bedroom houses (detached) at Mempeasem, East Legon

8. Four bedroom houses with adjoining boys’ quarters and security post at Sakora Wonoo in Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region

9. Five bedroom house at Sokoban, Kumasi in Ashanti Region

10. Four storey building at East Legon containing three bedroom apartments and five two bedroom apartments

11. One house located at East Legon Hills

12. One house at Otinshi in Accra

Hospital

- Afriyie Memorial Hospital at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre District, Ashanti Region

Lands

1. Two plots of land at Ohenema Kokoben, Ashanti Region

2. Two plots of land at Oyarifa, Greater Accra Region

3. Land at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres

4. Land at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres

5. Jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu

6. Jointly own piece of land at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited

7. 5.07 acres of land at Ramsar area at Sakumono in Accra

8. Five plots of land at Millennium City Estates, near Kasoa

9. One plot of land at Mempeheusem, East Legon in Accra

10. Two plots of land covering an approximate area of 0.16 hectares at No. 7 ARS Lane, Ogbojo, East Legon, Accra

11. One plot of land at Chain Homes Estates, East Airport Hills, Accra

12. One piece of land at Aviation Land (Adentanman Business District)

Businesses

1. Fuel station at Kentinkrono, Kumasi in Ashanti Region

2. Fuel Tanker Business with 10 petrol tanker vehicles

3. One compartment of teak plantation at Nkwawie in the Ashanti Region

4. Rubber Plantation in the Eastern Region

5. Farms at Ejura in the Ashanti Region

Private vehicles

-Lexus LX570 V8,

- Ford Fusion, Lexus V6

- and nine other luxury vehicles

Guns

- Five pump action guns

Bank accounts

- ADB

- NIB

- CBG

- GT Bank

- Fidelity Bank

- Royal Bank of Canada

- Wells Fargo Bank, USA

Investments

• GH¢2 million investment at ADB that matures in April 2020

• GH¢303,720 investment with NTHC as at July 31, 2019

• Joint gold production investment with Mr Francis Owusu

• Joint gold production investment with Rotl, Fasoh, MBL

• Three stalls at Kejetia new market

Money people owe him

- GH¢500,000

Source: YEN.com.gh