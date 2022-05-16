The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on Saturday, May 14 and stars turned up in style

From Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele to BBNaija star Ifu Ennada, the ladies brought the glamour in statement pieces

In this article,YEN.com.gh takes a look at thirteen stunning ladies who brought style and glamour to the event

Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14 for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisien among a host of others.

The stars turned up in style. Credit: Idia Aisien, Nancy Isime, Mercy Aigbe and Funke AKindele Bello.

Source: UGC

Celebrated annually, this year’s event held for eight days with Saturday night as the grand finale and main show.

For this award, celebrities annually showcase their fashion style as fans get to vote for their favourites to clinch the most anticipated ‘Best Dressed’ award.

Below are how 13 stars turned up for the highly-coveted event:

1. Idia Aisien

2. Shaffy Bello

3. Mercy Aigbe

4. Iyabo Ojo

5. Omowunmi Dada

6. Funke Akindele

7. Nancy Isime

8. Chioma Akpotha

9. Meg Otanwa

10. Toyin Abraham

11. Osas Ighodaro

12. Bukunmi Oluwasina

13. Bisola

14. Adesua Etomi

15. Bimbo Ademoye

16. Jemima Osunde

