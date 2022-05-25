Former president, John Mahama, has said an advertisement circulating on social media using his name and photo that he is giving out GH¢2,000 in grants to Ghanaians is false

The former president announced to the public on his official Facebook account that he has not approved any such scheme

Mr Mahama said the advertisement is a scam and has advised Ghanaians not to fall victim to the fraudulent people behind it

The office of former President John Mahama has said an advertisement circulating on social media that he is distributing a grant of GH¢2,000 to Ghanaians is false.

John Dramani Mahama is former president of Ghana. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama

Source: Facebook

A message posted on the official Facebook page of the former president urged the public to ignore the advertisement that fraudulently uses his last name and photo.

“The public is hereby informed to ignore a message/ advertisement circulating with the image of former President John Dramani Mahama and announcing the distribution of a Grant to applicants: - MAHAMA 2,000 Ghc GRANTS FOR GHANAIANS. This is false and intended to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians. Please ignore any such message, and do not fall victim to fraudsters,” the full post read.

