A meeting between the police and organisers of the upcoming June 21 demonstrations has ended in a stalemate

Police and Arise Ghana disagreed on a plan by the demonstrators to picket in front of the Jubilee/Flagstaff House, among others

But another meeting has been rescheduled to straighten out some of the sticky points ahead of what is expected to be a mammoth street protest over poor governance

A meeting between the police and Arise Ghana, organisers of the June 21 demonstration on Monday, June 6, 2022, ended in a deadlock.

According to Arise Ghana, police raised reservations about the 48 hours of overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee House, citing various reasons.

Police cited reasons such as the terrorism threat, inadequate personnel, and the lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.

“The Leadership of Arise Ghana however stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house.

“The meeting hit deadlock without a compromise from both sides,” Arise Ghana said in a statement to the media.

Another meeting between the two parties has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10am, the release, published in full below, announced.

Representing the Police was COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, COP Suraj.

Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado and Abdul Rahman Zakari.

Arise Ghana announce plans to stage mammoth

Arise Ghana was launched month to push the Nana Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to deliver on its mandate to govern the country properly.

At its maiden press conference of the coalition on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the leaders expressed displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state captu,re and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.

The upcoming huge June 21 demonstration is expected to put pressure on the government to sit up.

Insisting that the government is gradually making Ghana a failed state, Arise Ghana has demanded among other things an immediate reduction in fuel prices through the scrapping of crippling fuel taxes such as the sanitation levy.

The coalition also demands that government should not only withdraw E.I 144 and an end to the land grabbing of the Achimota Forest Reserve, but it should also repeal the Electronic Transaction Levy.

