Police have arrested three soldiers and one civilian for robbing a house near Amasaman early this month

They allegedly scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of eight different mobile phones and money

Investigations led to the identification of the three military personnel who were arrested by the Military Police

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Police have arrested three soldiers and one civilian over a robbery incident that occurred at Nsakina near Amasaman on June 4, 2022.

The three military personnel have were identified after investigations by the Military Police. Source: Facebook/@pulseghana

Source: UGC

Police say the suspects scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of eight different mobile phones and forcibly made them transfer GH₵ 850.00 to a registered MTN number bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.

According to a report by Pulse, the military men arrested are № 208183 G/CPL. Yinsabilik Gabriel, № 280252 G/L/CP Elikem Adams, № 209016 L/CPL. Asiedu Stanley and Malik, their accomplice, were arrested following a Police investigation into the robbery.

Police say their preliminary investigation led to the identification of the three Military personnel who were arrested by the Military Police and handed over to the Amasaman District CID.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The three Military suspects have since been cautioned and released to the Military Police. They are to show themselves periodically while the investigations continue.

Reports indicate that Malik has confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Police officer crashes car after avoiding barrier stop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that a police officer who deliberately sped away to evade inspection at a police barrier has crashed his car, revealing he was carrying narcotics.

Police officers who gave 36-year-old G/Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko a hot chase after he failed to stop at the barrier found 85 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in his crashed car.

According to a 3News report, the officer is attached to the Formed Police Unit at Tesano in Accra. Sergeant Agbeko crashed on the Kpeve mountains in the Volta Region after refusing to stop at the Have police barrier, the report disclosed.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh