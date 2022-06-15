A police sergeant last Saturday crashed his personal car and hurt himself after refusing to stop at a barrier for inspection

Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko fractured the bone in his left hand in the crash as 85 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were also found

Sergeant Lotsu, who is also attached to FPU at Tesano in Accra is currently at the Peki Government Hospital responding to treatment under close inspection

A young police officer who deliberately sped away to evade inspection at a police barrier has crashed his car, revealing he was carrying narcotics.

Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko crashed his car during while running away. Source: Facebook/@TV3GH

Police officers who gave 36-year-old G/Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko a hot chase after he failed to stop at the barrier found 85 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in his crashed car.

According to a 3News report, the officer is attached to the Formed Police Unit at Tesano in Accra. Sergeant Agbeko crashed on the Kpeve mountains in the Volta Region after refusing to stop at the Have police barrier, the report disclosed.

He is currently at the Peki Government Hospital responding to treatment for a fractured bone in his left hand under close inspection. A video of his injury shows a severe fracture.

Providing more details about the incident that happened on Saturday, June 11, 2022, the report revealed that after failing to stop his personal Toyota Corolla at the barrier, his colleagues gave him a hot chase.

But he soon crashed his car. When the police officers at the barrier got to the scene of the accident, they took him to the hospital and then opened the boot of his car to find the large stash of the suspected narcotic substances.

In a situational report on Tuesday, June 14, the police in Kpeve said the injured officer has been under guard since the incident that occurred around 12:30 pm on Saturday.

