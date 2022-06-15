The police administration has promoted two officers for arresting a policeman carrying substances suspected to be marijuana

The two promoted officers , Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and Cpl. Felix Diameh chased Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko until he crashed his car

, 85 parcels of the suspected Indian hemp were found in the boot of Sergeant Agbeko; Dampare has been trending since the promotions were announced

The George Akuffo Dampare-led police administration has promoted two officers for arresting another police officer who had been transporting substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

IGP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare and the arrested who failed to stop at the police barrier. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Inspector Justice Komla Azumah and Corporal Felix Diameh arrested Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko for failing to stop at the Have police Barrier even though he was signaled by the officers to do so.

In a statement, police also commended an unnamed driver who availed his vehicle to the police to chase and arrest the suspect.

“We…commend the police officers for their patriotism, vigilance, and dedication to duty,” portions of the statement said.

Police officer crashes car after avoiding barrier

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the young police officer, now a suspect, deliberately sped away to evade inspection at a police barrier. He later crashed his car to reveal he was carrying narcotics.

Police officers who gave 36-year-old Sergeant Agbeko a hot chase after he failed to stop at the barrier found 85 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in his crashed car.

According to a 3News report, the officer is attached to the Formed Police Unit at Tesano in Accra. Sergeant Agbeko crashed on the Kpeve mountains in the Volta Region after refusing to stop at the Have police barrier, the report disclosed.

He was taken to the the Peki Government Hospital responding to treatment for a fractured bone in his left. Reports indicate he is under inspection.

Dampare trending

Meanwhile on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Dampare has been trending with the hashtag "Dampare is doing well."

Many tweeps say his swift action on topical issues since assumed office is commendable.

@SarkordierJR1 tweeted:

"Despite the opposition criticisms of the current IGP, Dr. GEORGE DAMPARE is doing well "

On Facebook, Kwaku Whetstone said

"Swift and incisive action by the Police administration on the Islamic High School incident; Acting Regional Police Commander removed, District Police Commander & 1 other senior officer interdicted. Allow Dampare to work."

