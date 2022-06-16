A number of cities in Ghana can boast of their cleanliness which makes them inviting and accommodating to foreigners

It is the responsibility of both the government and the citizens to ensure that the cities where they live are kept clean

Governments and relevant agencies hold various clean-up exercises and programs to ensure that citizens participate in keeping their environments clean

Ghana has a lot of clean cities, towns and villages which the country can be proud of. These places either serve as top tourist destinations or hubs for many industries in Ghana. In this article, YEN.com.gh lists the cleanest cities in Ghana below.

Sunyani

Sunyani is reported to be the cleanest city in Ghana. It is the capital of the Bono Region and is popularly referred to as ''The Green City''. It has beautiful streets with amazing hotels and restaurants where tourists can relax and feel at home.

Tema

The industrial city of Tema in the Greater Accra region is the second-most cleanest city in the country. It is a well-planned settlement that accommodates a lot of industries, factories, hotels and restaurants.

Accra

Accra is the capital of Ghana. It is the third cleanest city and the largest city in the country. It is one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa and contributes largely to the country's economy through the tourism, services and hospitality sectors. It is home to some of the finest universities in West Africa and boasts of many beautiful beaches.

Kumasi

Kumasi is the second-largest city in Ghana. The city is rich in history and culture. It is home to popular markets such as the Kejetia market and many museums and the Manhyia Palace, which is the residence and office of the Ashanti King.

Three important landmarks in the city apart from the Manhyia Palace are the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Kumasi Zoo and Rattray Park.

