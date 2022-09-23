The personal bodyguard of President Nana Akufo-Addo, known as Jibril, has done what many wished the government would do for underprivileged communities

Jibril built an ultramodern hospital in Newtown for the Muslims in the community, making it the first purely Islamic hospital in Ghana

He built the hospital through his foundation, Jibril Foundation, and handed the keys over to the Newtown community upon full completion of the project

One of the personal bodyguards of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, Jibril, established and turned over Ghana's first hospital dedicated solely to Islam. Jibril, together with his organization, Jibril Foundation, constructed the new Accra Newtown Islamic Hospital and gave the Muslim residents of the neighbourhood the keys.

Jibril (right) meets with a Muslim leader. Photo credit: Bounce Nation

It is a one-of-a-kind project in Ghana because there isn't a hospital that is exclusively Islamic and serves Zongos. Jibril explained:

The project is aimed at our Muslim brothers and sisters who cannot afford the expensive health care delivery currently available in the nation.

However, Jibril claims that the initiative would be accessible to people of all different religious backgrounds, not only Muslims when it becomes fully operational. His deed has garnered praise from both Muslims and Christians in general.

The design of the project (left) and the project's (right) construction. Photo credit: Bounce Nation

Several netizens praised Jibril for his excellent heart and shared their thoughts on the project. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

KTHEBOY said:

More blessing will come ur way Jibril. We need more men like u. we wish u long and healthy life.

Rebecca Lancaster commented:

May Allah bless you and your family for your humanitarian commitments.

Esi Pinkrah added:

Great work done, may Allah bless you

Beatrice Sarpong said:

God Bless you and your family

