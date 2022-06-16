Captain Smart has hinted that three other men of God who are members of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral may soon resign

According to the journalist, Archbishop Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba and Dag Heward-Mill could soon join Dr Mensa Otabil to exit the board

Allegations of underhand dealings, financial irregularities and criticisms about its appropriateness have dogged the cathedral project since its inception

Journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has suggested that three respected members of the religious community in Ghana may also leave the board of the National Cathedral.

L-R: Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba and Dag Heward-Mills. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

According to the Onua TV journalist, the following great men of God may be leaving the board soon:

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams;

Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), formerly Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills; and

Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Joseph Eastwood Anaba.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Captain Smart tweeted the following:

“Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board Of Trustees? #cathedralyaamutu.”

“Watch this space...” he added.

Otabil washes hands off National Cathedral

Already, the quiet exit of the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil, from the board has fueled rumours that the National Cathedral project has been dogged by financial irregularities.

MP for North Tongu had disclosed that Dr Otabil had excused himself from the board of trustees because he did not approve of the financial and other controversies surrounding the project.

A few days later, his image was removed from the 13-member board of trustees.

According to a Joy News report, forceful attempts to get him to rescind his decision to leave the board failed compelling the National Cathedral Secretariat to amend the information on its website to reflect his exit.

Irregularities with project

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto has been publishing documents on his social media handles to firm up his criticisms about the project.

He said the project was neck-deep in many instances of illegality and irregularity by perpetrated by some top government officials.

He recently published a leaked documents that suggests although huge sums of money have been released for the project, the project site remains deserted.

He also leaked a memo from the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to the Controller and Accountant-General showing that the minister ordered the release of GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project. Mr Ablakwa said the minister gave this order without Parliament’s approval.

Source: YEN.com.gh