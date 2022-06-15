The National Cathedral Secretariat has removed the name of Dr Mensa Otabil from membership of the Board of Trustees

The removal follows rumours that the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) exited the board because of financial irregularities

Reports indicated that Dr Mensa Otabil had not attended board meetings for more than 12 months

The National Cathedral Secretariat has removed Dr Mensa Otabil’s name from the Board of Trustees following rumours he exited over financial irregularities.

The images and names of the members of the National Board of Trustees before and after Dr Mensa Otabil's exit. Source: UGC/National Cathedral Secretariat

An update of the membership of the trustees of the National Cathedral shows the name of the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has been removed.

The membership of the Board of Trustees on the website of the National Cathedral shows there are now 12 trustees. It is not clear why the name of the respected preacher and motivational speaker has been taken, however, it lends credence to claims he is unhappy with transactional anomalies.

According to a Joy News report, forceful attempts to get him to rescind his decision to leave the board failed compelling the National Cathedral Secretariat to amend the information on its website to reflect his exit.

Dr Otabil rumoured to have left National Cathedral board of irregularities

Opposition MP for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was the first to disclose to the public that the respected member of the religious community in Ghana left the board of trustees of the Cathedral project.

According to the National Democratic Congress MP, Dr Otabil washed his hands off the project because of several instances of illegality and irregularity that have been committed by some top government officials in the ongoing process to up the edifice.

Mr Ablakwa, who remains one of the outspoken critics of the controversial project, said he is reliably informed that Dr Otabil stopped attending meetings of the board of trustees for at least one year.

“I am not surprised that there is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.

“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” Mr Ablakwa told Joy News on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

