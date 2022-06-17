Ghana is blessed with many beautiful places such as the Aburi Botanical Gardens and Mole National Park among others

These places are for people who are seeking fun and adventure, or just to simply get away from the noise and stress of work-life

They receive millions of both local and foreign tourists all year round who are excited to see wildlife or observe pristine nature

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana is a very welcoming country for a lot of tourists who come to experience all that it has to offer. In fact, Ghana launched the Year of Return initiative in 2019 which saw as many as 1.1 million tourists visiting the country.

A popular tourist destination in Ghana. Photo credit: Visit Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

There are many beautiful places all across Ghana that both tourists and locals can visit. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Aburi Botanical Gardens

Aburi Botanical Gardens. Photo credit: Citizen Kay. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Aburi Botanical Gardens is a beautiful paradise in the cool, mountainous region of Aburi. The area covers about 160 acres of land but with only three acres fully developed whiles the remaining serves as a botanical reserve.

The garden has a relaxing aura and offers the perfect ambience for sober reflection.

Mole National Park

Mole National Park. Photo credit: Visit Ghana. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Mole National Park in the Savannah region of Ghana is a protected area that preserves the pristine nature and wildlife of the place. The park is home to many plant and animal species such as elephants, buffalos, antelopes, monkeys, leopards and lions.

Cape Three Points

Aburi Botanical Gardens, Mole National Park and Other Beautiful Places in Ghana Where People Should Visit

Source: Facebook

Cape Three Points is a village located at the southernmost tip of Ghana. It has one of Ghana's most stunning beaches on the west coast. The community, which is surrounded by Ghana's only coastal rainforest reserve and several rolling hills, offers a variety of attractions such as beach and sea activities, trekking, and exploring the area's cultural present and colonial past.

Busua Beach

Busua Beach. Photo credit: The Fantasia. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Busua Beach in the western region of Ghana is one of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches in Ghana. The beach has a fantastic stretch of sand by the clean, warm Atlantic ocean. The town where the beach is has grown into some kind of tourist attraction with many shops and food stands. There are always a host of other nationals who visit the place frequently.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about more beautiful places to visit in Ghana. These beautiful places offer breathtaking sceneries, historical rich culture captured in museums and sandy beaches along the ocean.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh