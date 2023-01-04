Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya amazed netizens when he shared a video of how he renovated his mum's house and installed a solar-powered AC in it

The video showed how he hired artisans to paint and carry out various renovation works around the house

Several netizens were impressed with the YouTuber and shared some thoughts in the comments section of the post

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has not forgotten his humble beginnings after making it big in life. He shared a video that showed how he renovated his mother's house, giving it a completely new look and also installing a solar-powered air-conditioning unit in it.

Wode Maya renovates his mum's house and installs a solar AC in it. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Wode Maya explained in the video that he wanted to show appreciation to his mum for supporting him to pursue his dream by giving her house a complete makeover. He carried artisans to the house who painted, redecorated the house and installed a solar-powered AC.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house renovation

Several netizens were impressed by what Wode Maya had done and shared their opinions in the comments. Below are some social media reactions.

K1 M1 said:

A man who takes care of his mama is a REAL MAN! I love your humble spirit and everything you do to showcase Africa!

Blessings commented:

The joy on a mother’s face when her son makes her proud is like no other

Cathy Nestor added:

No matter where you go, remember the road that leads you home, truly you are a good son, and your mom is blessed to have you.

Joy K Media remarked:

When I see people doing things for their mum, I am so encouraged hoping that one day, my kids too will put a smile on my face. Thank you Wode Maya!

