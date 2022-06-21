Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the National Cathedral Secretariat of falsehood in a recent statement it released about the board member s of the project

s According to the NDC MP, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Most Rev Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo are not on the board because they have been omitted in the incorporation of the project

Ablakwa has said the controversial National Cathedral project is now a bottomless pit of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness, and blatant corruption

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said some members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees have been omitted in its incorporation.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills (L) and Most Rev Prof Narh Omenyo.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, and former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo, have not been added.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 20, 2022, Ablakwa claimed the press release from the National Cathedral Secretariat issued on Friday, June 17, which included the two respected members of the religious community was false.

“The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.

“One wonders if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo are aware that despite the public misrepresentations, their names have been patently omitted from the list of eminent registered directors?”

The outspoken legislator, therefore, asked the Secretariat to be forthright with information on the matter.

“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness, and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.”

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee also contradicted the claim by the Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana that the project is state-owned.

He claimed documents in his possession show that the cathedral project is a private entity.

“Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a “state-owned company” and thus a “public and not a private” entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveal rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as PRIVATE,” he wrote on his Facebook wall on Monday, June 20.

A seven-page statement by the Secretariat of the National Cathedral on June 17, explained that “for the avoidance of doubt, the National Cathedral is a National Monument and thus a public, not a private project.

“Legally, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a state-owned company limited by guarantee, and was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179) on July 18, 2019.”

Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana has meanwhile confirmed that the construction of the religious edifice has stalled.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah explained that the status quo can be attributed to “the vagaries of the fundraising”.

In a statement issued on Friday, he assured that construction would soon restart.

Ablakwa accuses Attorney-General of conflict of interest in David Adjaye's contract

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the Attorney-General Godfred Dame has been accused of breaching conflict of interest rules in awarding the contract to design the National Cathedral.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims at the time the contract was awarded to Sir David Adjaye, Mr Dame was both Secretary for the National Cathedral and board member of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

The PPA awarded the contract to Sir David Adjaye for more than GH¢30 million.

In a Facebook post, the North Tongu legislator, who remains the fiercest independent critic of the project, called it “the world’s most infamous cathedral project.

