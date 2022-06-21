Nana Akufo-Addo is pushing the global community to intensify their support for Ghana and other developing countries as the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war bites

Speaking at the 15th edition of the European Development Days on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the president urged the global community to increase support for Africa

Nana Akufo-Addo also said such support would also help countries withstand the devastations caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the global community to help Ghana and other African countries to recover from the Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Delivering a keynote address at the 15th edition of the European Development Days on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the president urged the global community to increase support for developing countries.

He said such support would help countries withstand the devastations caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The president also pointed out that the raging Russian-Ukraine conflict has worsened the plight of developing economies.

He said the Covid-19 and the military conflict were taking a toll on Ghana, Africa, and many developing countries.

He further revealed the deadly effects of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine on African economies and what lies in stock for developing countries. A recent United Nations report estimates that 70% of Africa’s economies are at severe risk from the Russian war in Ukraine.

“The World Bank also tells us that, subsequent to the conflict, the number of poor people in sub-Saharan African countries would rise from 413 million to 463 million this year, an increase of 50 million persons,” he stressed.

On his Facebook page, the president said now more than ever, a strong partnership between Europe and Africa, reinforced political dialogue, and expanded cooperation in economic growth and international security are required.

“We have to work together to achieve our goals, including a fair, equitable process of energy transition, which recognises that the entire African continent is responsible for less than 4%) of global emissions, and which safeguards the prospects of Africa’s development,” he posted on Tuesday.

Below are some photos he shared from the event.

