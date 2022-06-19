A video of a young baby elephant's (calf) playful moment with a beautiful lady has elicited mixed reactions from netizens

The excited calf displayed wild social and emotional behaviour as it attempted to completely remove the lady's long skirt

One person who was quick to comment on the clip expressed worry that the lady exposed her life to danger

A video of a baby elephant's (calf) attempt to completely remove the skirt of a beautiful lady while playing with her has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

In the clip on Occupygh, the overfly excited calf displayed wild social and emotional behaviour as the playful moment with the lady took a different turn.

The inexperienced mammal tried to unclothe the lady and fell on her before a member of its family approached.

The young mammal was in the company of two older elephants and the bigger family member seemed like its parent.

Netizens have shared mixed views about the intimate moment between the young calf and the lady, with one person saying the lady exposed her life to danger.

How social media reacted to video

Troedanceacademygmbh said.

''She could be killed mehn .''

Occupygh said:

''@troedanceacademygmbh well. She survived.''

Afroman_12 commented:

''This baby loves to play.''

Occupygh said:

''@afroman_12 true true .''

Fortuneleee commented:

''What is happening here.''

