US-based Prophet Francis Agyemang and his fiancée tied the knot over the weekend in a splendid wedding, with singer Diana Asamoah and others in attendance

The gospel singer was captured displaying attention-grabbing dance moves at the lavish reception

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best videos from the plush wedding and reception for your view

US-based Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Francis Agyemang, and his lover tied the knot over the weekend in a lavish beautiful wedding attended by family and friends.

The groom arrived at the venue for the ceremony in the company of his groomsmen to exchange vows with the bride.

Sporting a white flowing gown, the bride looked quintessential for the occasion in a church.

The couple climaxed their nuptials with a lavish reception that saw the likes of gospel singers Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Nana Yaw Boakye, better known by his stage name MOG Music, in attendance.

1. Groom arrives for his wedding.

2. Gospel musician @mogmusic performing at the wedding reception of Prophet Francis.

