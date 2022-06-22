Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who remains one of the fiercest critics of the National Cathedral , has proffered a reason for the many scandals that have hit the project

, He said God was teaching President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees a lesson about one of the laws in the 10 Commandments

Mr Ablakwa has promised the Ghanaian public that there would be even more damning revelations about the project in the coming days

Opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is convinced that God is teaching the Nana Akufo-Addo government a lesson with the many scandals that have hit the National Cathedral.

According to the National Democratic (NDC) legislator for North Tongu, more revelations about alleged irregularities with the project will soon reach the public.

“It’s obvious the Almighty is teaching the Akufo-Addo government a lesson on the 4th of His 10 Commandments: ‘Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.’

“See the avalanche of National Cathedral scandals from all angles. Kindly expect more revelations tomorrow morning,” he posted on Facebook.

Conflict of interest

The MP has been publishing documents to back his many allegations about financial irregularities and underhand dealings in the construction of the National Cathedral.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, he accused the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame of breaching conflict of interest rules in awarding a GH¢32 million contract to Sir David Adjaye.

“It is quite revealing to observe that when the National Cathedral was incorporated on 18th July, 2019; the then Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame was registered as Secretary.

“During the same period, he served on the board of the Public Procurement Authority which approved David Adjaye’s irregular sole sourcing contract.

“A clear conflict of interest situation, particularly from additional evidence available to us. This has fast become the world’s most infamous cathedral project,” Mr Ablakwa posted on Facebook.

He also added a snapshot of a document back his conflict of interest claim against the Attorney-General.

