Interior Minister Henry Quartey has barred immigration officers from receiving and escorting guests at the Kotoka International Airport

According to him, the act is unprofessional and prevents the officers from performing their duties as expected

He said if anyone flouts the directive, they would be dismissed with immediate effect

Immigration Officers at the Kotoka International Airport have been barred from receiving and escorting their guests there.

This follows a stern warning from the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, during his visit to the Ghana Immigration Service’s (GIS) headquarters in Accra on Thursday, April 4.

The Interior Minister says Officers caught flouting the directive will be dismissed. Source: Henry Quartey (Facebook)/Interior Ministry (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

He warned that anyone who flouted the new directive would be dismissed immediately.

To ensure compliance, the Interior Minister says his outfit will deploy plain-clothes informants to the KIA to monitor the immigration officers’ compliance with the directive.

He said his fuss with the issue is because it does not demonstrate the necessary professionalism expected of an immigration officer.

He also noted that some officers have been using it to help their friends dodge the routine inspections all travellers must undergo to prevent the transition of contraband across state borders.

This, the Interior Minister says, is unacceptable and must be stopped.

Furthermore, Henry Quartey said as the election season draws nearer, immigration officers should remain impartial and uphold the integrity of a free and fair election.

Henry Quartey only became Interior Minister following a Presidential reshuffle in February this year.

Henry Quartey says NPP saboteurs stifling Accra decongestion work

Previously, Henry Quartey was the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

During his stint as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey stated that saboteurs in the governing New Patriotic Party were stifling his effort to decongest the national capital.

The bold ‘Let’s Make Greater Accra Work’ campaign launched by the minister since the inception of his tenure in 2017 has seen the demolition of structures sited in waterways and unapproved locations in the national capital.

He told Peace FM on Monday, February 13, 2023, that saboteurs within his party were unhappy despite the feats he had chalked.

These saboteurs, he said, were merely thinking about their interests and not the country's good.

The minister and Ayawaso Central legislator made a similar claim against the unnamed NPP members in 2021.

The Interior Ministry declares April 11 as a holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has declared Thursday, April 11, a public holiday.

The holiday will be to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by all Muslims nationwide to mark the end of Ramadan.

The Minister said the general public had been informed of the holiday and entreated everyone to observe it as such.

Source: YEN.com.gh