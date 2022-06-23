Celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Hugh Jackman are wealthy enough to buy as many luxurious homes as they want

It is pretty surprising to see that such celebrities sometimes put their houses on the market for sale, but they may have their reasons for doing so

It is pretty common to see celebrities sell their houses to other famous stars, and this could be because of the enormous price tags attached to such mansions.

Celebrities make more than enough money to live luxurious lifestyles and afford plush homes. Therefore, it is very uncommon to see them sell their houses. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the homes of celebrities that have been sold or have been on the market since 2021.

Hugh Jackman's Mansion in Manhattan

Inside Hugh Jackman's mansion overlooking the river.

The famous X-Men actor, Hugh Jackman, is set to sell his magnificent $38.9 million mansion in Manhattan, USA. The house overlooks the Hudson River and the New York harbour.

The property has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a home office, a luxurious spa bath, a sauna, and a recreational space.

Justin Bieber's Mansion in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills home.

Canadian pop singer, Justin Bieber, has sold his gorgeous mansion in the esteemed Beverly Hills neighbourhood for a little under $8 million. He posted pictures on his Instagram page in 2019 and asked if anyone was interested in buying it.

It was sold in February 2021 for $8 million. The property is 6,100 square feet and contains a home cinema, wine cellar, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

Tom Cruise's Mansion in Colorado

Tom Cruise's Colorado mansion.

The "Mission Impossible" celebrity sold the home he bought in Colorado in 1994 for $39.5 million in 2021. The 10,000-square-foot house sits on 320 acres and includes a spa, a sports court, and a two-bedroom guesthouse.

The sale of the house was the highest a home has been sold for in the neighbourhood and surrounding community.

