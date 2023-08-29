Wode Maya is a Ghanaian YouTuber who exhibits the beauty of Ghana and Africa through his social media platforms

In a recent video, he showcased a beautiful glass house in Ghana where people can lodge

The glass house is located at Anomabo along the beautiful coast in the Central Region

Ghanaian celebrity YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, toured a luxurious apartment at Anomabo in the Central Region.

Photos of the luxurious glass house in Ghana Photo credit: @sojourncabins Source: Instagram

In a video, the acclaimed Ghanaian content creator showed the interior, exterior and other services that come with the Sojourn Cabins, the name of the luxurious glass apartment where he spent about a week relaxing.

There are only three cabins on the property that face the beach. There is the sand cabin, sun cabin, and sea cabin. Each cabin has a pool, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom.

Anybody who books a cabin can either choose to cook themselves, order food, or book a personal chef.

Wode Maya has been showing apartments all around Africa. Recently, he shared a video of his Malawi-based apartment. In the video, Wode Maya said he visited the country to see Lake Malawi in Salima.

Social media users react to the video

After Wode Maya shared the video, several people mentioned how beautiful the cabin was.

@Thomas-im2tk said:

As a Scottish viewer I’d like to say thank you. I got inspired by you to visit africa and I just got back from my first trip to African and I ironically went to Ghana haha

@FactsOnlyPlease wrote:

This brother is making a difference and changing the narrative here in the States!❤️

@gabrieldawn3003 said:

My powerful brother Maya. Because of you even a person like me from Papua New Guinea is learning alot about Africa. What a great continent. Im interested to visit Namibia. ❤❤❤

@boakyefelicia2480 wrote:

A beautiful and peaceful environment, Maya ❤

@LessonWorldTV said:

Wow, the food looked appetising. Does the chef have a YouTube channel, Wode Maya? The cabins are awesome and it is amazing 6 Africans partnered to make this place a REALITY

@iamtranyceproductions wrote:

This is so beautiful. I can't wait to go and stay there. ❤

ZionFelix shows town where rent is GH¢480 per annum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix shared a video of a town in the Eastern Region where the cost of living is more affordable than other areas in the country.

He found out that the monthly rent in the town is a mere GH¢40, summing up to a yearly total of GH¢480.

He also discovered that a single ball of kenkey, a well-liked local food, costs only GH¢1.5, less than half of Accra's average price of GH¢4.

