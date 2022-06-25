The world has become dangerous for many influential people who have had to step up the security at their residences

It is typical for government buildings such as military bases and for offices of international corporations to be heavily guarded

Heavily guarded homes are one of the few measures that celebrities and essential people put in place to ensure their families are safe

There is a saying that "heavy lies the head that wears the crown". Fame and riches come at a price. World leaders and other important people are usually stripped of their privacy and have to put measures in place to maintain a safe distance from the public or people who seek to hurt them. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the most heavily guarded homes in the world.

Fort Alexander

Fort Alexander in Russia is the world's most secure place. The building is situated on an artificial island specifically designed to keep intruders away. It is located in Saint Petersburg in Russia and provides no way to access the property.

The White House

The White House is the seat of power and official residence of the president of the United States of America. The property has iron fencing, which can withstand any car's impact. Also, it has special agents on the grounds who ensure only friendly visitors make it through the gates.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace in England is the official residence of the Queen of England and the third most secure home on earth. The palace attracts millions of visitors all year round, and guards are placed on shifts round the clock to ensure that the palace is secure at all times.

Ryongsong Residence

The Ryonsong Residence in North Korea is the home of the royal family. As he does for his nation, Kim Jong-un has taken extraordinary measures to protect his residence. There is an electrified fence, armed guards, and a minefield around the house. The walls are reinforced with iron rods and concrete coated in lead, making them resistant to nuclear blasts.

